Green Bay residents log nearly 500 hours of service during ‘Good Neighbor Week’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of ‘Good Neighbor Week’, volunteers were seen throughout the City of Green Bay lending a helping hand.

For the entire week, volunteers helped clean up yards, landscapes, and helped with general repairs for neighbors who needed it.

To finish out the week, Mayor Eric Genrich joined in volunteering and showed how action, awareness, and being a good neighbor is exactly what Green Bay is about. According to the mayor, volunteers logged nearly 500 hours this week.

“We’ve got a lot of really good people, both within government, nonprofit, and just within our neighborhoods. So this Neighbor Week is a great demonstration of what we’re about as a community and what we’re capable of when we pull together,” shares Mayor Genrich.

Latest Stories