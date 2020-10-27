GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay School District veteran Luis Franco named one of the most influential Latinos in Wisconsin

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Luis Franco, a Green Bay School District bilingual family engagement coordinator, has made the list of the 39 most influential Latinos in Wisconsin.

Franco is a 22 year veteran of the district who helps students and parents bridge cultural gaps and work with the community to improve student success across the board.

The group called Madison 365 put together the list. It says Franco’s long track record of success is why he is one of the state’s top Latinos for 2020.

“We are grateful to have someone as energetic, caring and committed as Luis Franco on our team,” said Katie Sulzer, Director of Pupil Services & Equity. “Luis has worked hard to build trusted relationships with many students and families in our District, and has been a valuable resource as our District works to improve outcomes for both students and families.”

To see the list click below:

Sí Se Puede 2020: The 39 Most Influential Latinos in Wisconsin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Howards Grove's Damrow focused on big goals

High School Sports Xtra: West De Pere wins Game of the Week, volleyball and soccer sectionals set

Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More