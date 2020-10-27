GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Luis Franco, a Green Bay School District bilingual family engagement coordinator, has made the list of the 39 most influential Latinos in Wisconsin.

Franco is a 22 year veteran of the district who helps students and parents bridge cultural gaps and work with the community to improve student success across the board.

The group called Madison 365 put together the list. It says Franco’s long track record of success is why he is one of the state’s top Latinos for 2020.

“We are grateful to have someone as energetic, caring and committed as Luis Franco on our team,” said Katie Sulzer, Director of Pupil Services & Equity. “Luis has worked hard to build trusted relationships with many students and families in our District, and has been a valuable resource as our District works to improve outcomes for both students and families.”

