GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFR) – She’s a first generation college student in her family who sees her role as student ambassador as giving a voice to the voiceless.

Now, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College State Ambassador Denisse Arjon-Rivera, along with student ambassadors from all 16 Wisconsin Technical Colleges, will be honored Monday, November 2 at 2020 Wisconsin Technical College System Ambassador Virtual Recognition.

“My role in leadership is to be a voice for the voiceless,” explained Arjon-Rivera during a zoom call with Local 5 News before the ceremony. “Or students that don’t have enough strength to speak up for themselves and shine a light on issues that we might have going on on our campuses.”

Arjon-Rivera says she’s feeling a combination of excitement and gratitude for the recognition.

The event recognizes the 16 students throughout the Wisconsin Technical College System chosen this year for the District Student Ambassador program. Students in the program develop greater public awareness and appreciation for the role technical colleges play in the economy and society.

“I know not everyone is an outspoken student,” Arjon-Rivera said in a press release issued by NWTC in advance of the virtual event. “I want to be the vessel for those who want change. Finding ways accommodate students’ needs; technology resources or financial help. I want to help find the barriers so we can break them.”

Arjon-Rivera is studying graphic design. She is scheduled to graduate in December. She hopes to own her own business one day. She also has aspirations to do music videos.