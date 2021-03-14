Green Bay World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with special honor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A World War II Veteran from Green Bay was honored by the Coast Guard on Saturday as he celebrated his 100th Birthday.

Green Bay Veteran Warren Pierner was 21 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, leaving his parents and seven siblings back in his childhood home located on Cherry Street.

Warren fought in WWII from 1942 through 1946. Throughout his years of service, Warren’s responsibilities included running the boilers and being a 1st Class Water Tender.

In 1948, two years after returning back to the United States, Warren met and married Myra Larsen. They were married for 60 years and together had seven children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, all having fond and cherished memories with and of Warren.

Warren’s grandchildren tell Local 5 that this Wisconsin native was a huge Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and UWGB Phoenix fan. They describe Warren as also having a love of fishing, golfing, swimming, bowling, and camping in Northern Wisconsin during the summers.

Now, as Warren celebrates his 100th Birthday, his loved ones aren’t the only ones honoring him.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary members presented Warren with a special award to commemorate his milestone birthday on Saturday.

“It’s truly incredible he still lives in the house that he raised his children, which is amazing. He is pretty independent still, I’m probably going to live forever – we got these bloodlines in our family, but yeah it’s amazing,” shares one of Warren’s granddaughters, Mully Elliot.