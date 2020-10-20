Group that repairs wheelchairs gets some more time to find new home

WAUPACA, Wisc., (WFRV) – Mobility for All has been looking for a new home since they learned the building they were in was sold.

Their landlord isn’t putting them out, just yet. It’s giving them more time to find a new building.

Mobility for All started as a Veterans group, but they help everyone dealing with mobility issues.

Many of the volunteers who do the repairs are Veterans themselves.

Local 5 has been covering their search for a new building so they don’t have to stop their services and they remain positive this will have a good ending.

“We’ve been unable to find a new facility as of yet,” admitted Jim Peterson, Vice President of Mobility for All. “So we feel fortunate that we are able to stay here, even as the reduced size.”

They ask anyone who can help them get a space that allows them to repair, store and display walkers, wheelchairs and other mobility devices, to please reach out.