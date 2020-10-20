Group that repairs wheelchairs gets some more time to find new home

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUPACA, Wisc., (WFRV) – Mobility for All has been looking for a new home since they learned the building they were in was sold.

Their landlord isn’t putting them out, just yet. It’s giving them more time to find a new building.

Mobility for All started as a Veterans group, but they help everyone dealing with mobility issues.

Many of the volunteers who do the repairs are Veterans themselves.

Local 5 has been covering their search for a new building so they don’t have to stop their services and they remain positive this will have a good ending.

“We’ve been unable to find a new facility as of yet,” admitted Jim Peterson, Vice President of Mobility for All. “So we feel fortunate that we are able to stay here, even as the reduced size.”

They ask anyone who can help them get a space that allows them to repair, store and display walkers, wheelchairs and other mobility devices, to please reach out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More