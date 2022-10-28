APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hairstylist is finding ways to give back to those who came before her through haircuts.

Serria visits senior communities once a month and gives free haircuts to those interested, ensuring the folks in assisted living get to look their best.

On Friday, Serria spent the day at Misty Arbor Assisted Living in Appleton.

“I came to this conclusion that some people cannot make it to the salon,” said Serria. “I thought, ‘how can I make that affordable to be able to come them,’ and also convenient for them.”

The hairstylist says after working in so many salons with a diverse range of clients, she knows first-hand how hard it can be to get out and go to a salon.

She has now been doing these special cuts for 15 years.