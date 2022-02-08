Handcrafted art piece gifted to Appleton American Legion

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton American Legion was gifted a unique piece of art thanks to a local business.

MCC, Inc. of Appleton gave the group a handcrafted piece showing a veteran kneeling and honoring a fallen comrade. The piece was used on the company’s unit that drove through downtown Appleton in the 2021 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, but it meant more than that to employees.

The parade’s theme was “Superhero Christmas”, which was a big inspiration for MCC, Inc. employee Kyle Lewis, “I was told the theme of the parade was Superhero Christmas and asked if I could make something to represent the military so that’s what I drew. In my head, this piece captures the sacrifices people make for our country. In my mind, these are the real superheroes”.

The piece of art is made out of 1/4″ aluminum and crafted using a plasma torch and 4″ grinder.

The American Legion is a non-partisan, non-profit service organization founded in 1919.

