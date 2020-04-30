1  of  2
Harbor House Executive Director celebrates final day with parade

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Current and former staff members of Harbor House Domestic Abuse Shelter in Appleton held a special parade for retiring Executive Director Beth Schnorr.

Schnorr has been at the helm of Harbor House for decades and has been instrumental in helping the community beacon grow from an eight bed shelter to a sixty-eight bed life line for survivors of domestic violence.

City of Appleton police led the parade past Harbor House where Schnorr was recognized with banners on vehicles, honking horns and flowers.

“It’s been so many people working in harmony together,” says Schnorr, “and I think that we’ve created a beautiful song at Harbor House that will continue.”

