Heartfelt Messages: senior living center residents & staff post notes to loved ones on windows

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — Residents of Alpha Senior Concepts have not been able to have visitors over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, a difficult adjustment for those residents and their families.

“We have families that come in multiple times a day,” Executive Director Rebecca Marks told Local 5 Friday, “so for both parties, it’s been absolutely very hard.”

Residents have been able to keep up with their families and friends over the phone or through the windows of the assisted living center, but officials at Alpha Senior Concepts decided to try another method of communication: paper hearts donning personal messages.

“Personal little notes that hopefully the families will come by and be able to find,” Marks explained.

The hearts can be seen on windows at the living center, and feature messages from residents and staff, because staff members are practicing social distancing.

“We were like, we need to do that and have our elders, as well as the staff, send out a message to their loved ones,” Marks said.

It’s a way to keep up connections that everyone is missing out on these days.

“I think it’s vital,” Marks said. “I think once the families start to see that this has been out there, it will mean the world to them.”

It already has meant the world to the folks inside of the living center.

“We’ve become really close and it’s been such a positive, fun thing for them to do,” Marks said.