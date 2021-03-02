GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive’ to be held in Lambeau Field parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field will be home to more than the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

On March 6, the Lambeau Field parking lot will be a collection site for “Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive” which will help 16 local shelters and programs.

Items are collected by the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition and community members can donate items like laundry and dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, hand soap, cleaning products, disinfecting cleaners, trash bags, diapers of all sizes and baby wipes.

The drive will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who want to give can enter off Lombardi Avenue at Lot 3 and will be greeted by volunteers who will take the products directly from the vehicles.

If you're unable to drop off donations, you can also visit starting participating Festival Foods or Walgreens in Northeast Wisconsin now until March 7.

