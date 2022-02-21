NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-Sometimes the best volunteers are the people who were once in the shoes of those people they are now helping.

Lukas Shelton knows what it’s like to not have enough to eat.

“I know growing up one of the biggest things I wanted for myself was for somebody to ask how I was feeling am I, okay and I feel like the Hope Fridge is my way of asking others are you okay how are you feeling,” said Shelton who is a volunteer for the Hope Fridge Project.

When he was younger, Shelton said he was homeless for a bit. So it made sense for him to contribute to a project that helps people in need get something to eat.

“This project wouldn’t work if there wasn’t a lot of love around for our community,” says Shelton.

TJ Hobbs is the co-founder of the project. They said they modeled the project after similar projects in Portland and Chicago.

Right now they have three fridge locations. One is in Neenah and there are two more in Oshkosh.

The Hope Fridge are small food pantries stocked with food, cleaning supplies, and other items. Those in need in the community can take what they need no questions asked. They don’t have to fill out any forms or prove their income status.

The team of volunteers aims to keep the project as inclusive as possible. They don’t affiliate with any other existing charity or religious organization.

“The more we talk about this project the more we’ll be able to reach a solution and get the community more involved,” said Hollie Poupart another volunteer with the Hope Fridge project.

Volunteers restock the fridges and also clean them when needed. For more information on how you can donate or volunteer visit their website here.

This year, volunteers hope to build a brick pathway up to the fridge in Neenah and to raise funds for a new location in Appleton.