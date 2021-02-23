Howe Community Resource Center looks to aid students across GBAPS as they return to in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — At the Howe Community Resource Center, preparations for Monday, March 1st are underway.

“We have a lot of different things we do here,” Executive Director Amanda Johnson said. “Number one, we’re the community school partner for the Howe School.”

That means making sure teachers and students have everything they need when they return to in-person learning.

“Every year we provide school supplies to the Howe School, so this is really nothing new for us,” Johnson said, “but it’s definitely in a different time than we were ever expected to do.”

They’re stuffing backpacks with school supplies, “and then they could have the kids come down and get a backpack if they need it, it’ll have school supplies in it,” Johnson explained.

Because of the coronavirus, they’ll need more supplies than usual.

“Kids can usually share school supplies,” Johnson said, “and unfortunately with Covid that’s not going to be possible. So we are looking for more quantities that we normally aren’t looking for, because usually you can put markers in a classroom and everybody can share them, but in this case they can’t.”

The resource center is taking on another additional task: extending their reach beyond Howe Elementary.

“So we also this year expanded our services and offered this service out to all of the schools in the Green Bay Area School District,” Johnson said.

They plan to offer school supplies for teachers across the district to distribute, as well as access to their Hygiene Closet.

It’s a task the resource center is taking on to help students across the district get in the swing of things and back into the classroom.

“For a lot of kids, school is a safe and comfortable place, and they’re excited to get back in front of their teachers in that safe space,” Johnson said.

