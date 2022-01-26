Howe Elementary receives supplies from Halftime campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Howe Elementary received some supplies halfway through the school year thanks to a campaign that’s all about empowering teachers by giving them what they need in classrooms.

Local students and teachers were able to benefit from the Kids In Need Foundation’s (KINF) HALFTIME campaign, presented by Jewelers Mutual Group, on Wednesday. The campaign aims to help start the second half of the school year with everything students need to succeed.

Organizers say it’s all part of an initiative that helps support schools with a student enrollment of 50% or more participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

“It’s been a very difficult time for kids and teachers to focus. If anyone deserves to have highlights throughout their day, especially in the dull winter now that the Packers season is over, are these kids and these teachers,” said Tyler Krowiorz, the Director of Marketing for Jewelers Mutual.

Josh Myers

During the Jan. 26 event, kids were able to meet the Packers center, Josh Myers, as they picked up supplies.

“It’s always fun to get out and give back. And that’s kind of what makes where you live home to me,” explained Myers.

He goes on to say getting to meet everyone was a very rewarding thing to be a part of and the community relationship between locals and the Packers is something he enjoys.

Organizers say Howe Elementary is the first recipient. Jewelers Mutual has also committed to supporting 300 teachers through the Kids In Need Foundation’s Supply A Teacher Program.