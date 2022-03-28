DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Community Shelter recently held its annual fundraiser that brings to life a murder mystery every year. But what theme captured the attention of guests this year?

The evening took place at The LedgeCrest Reserve in De Pere Friday, March 25. The theme – “Hulas and Homicide.”

Organizers say the storyline was set on the beautiful Kikiwai Beach at the Kikiwai Queen Hotel. Guests were there for the annual Hula Contest hosted by famed dancer Winnie Waheli, but the paradise did not last long… And a murderer had to be found.

Those who attended were able to enjoy a meal and a short show before trying to solve the mystery.

Hulas & Homicide: New Community Shelter Benefit March 25, 2022.

According to event staff, this is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year and Local 5 was a proud sponsor.

“We’re happy to be back. This is our first year – we took two years off because of COVID-19 so to have this event tonight feels really good,” said Kris Olson, the New Community Shelter Director of Development.

To keep up with the mystery, the event is held at a different location each year.

If you missed the fundraiser, the shelter does accept monetary donations to keep the programs open year-round. For more information, click here.