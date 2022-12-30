GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRFV) – Dale Detrie is retiring after 50 years of driving for Green Bay Metro, and riders say they are sad to see his career end.

“I’ve been riding the bus for over 30 years, and my experience with dale is that he’s always been very helpful in letting people know about potential changes in schedules or helping them get to where they need to go,” said Chris Jenquin, a Green Bay Metro rider.

“I’ve seen him a couple of times going to work. I never knew that he was driving for 50 years though, 50 years, man, he’s a vet that’s amazing I appreciate him so much, “stated Jamerquez King.

Jamerquez King often rides the bus to work and says bus drivers are essential to the community.

“Say if someone is having a bad day, and you get on the bus, and you see a good bus driver that smiles and asks how your day is going, that energy transfers to someone that’s having a bad day and they think why he is so happy, it’ makes somebody happier,” said King.

Dale Detrie was the first driver hired by the city of Green Bay, and while he loves his job, he is looking forward to his retirement.

“Well, I won’t have to get up at 3:30 in the morning anymore,” said Detrie.

Detrie says he has driven thousands across the city and wishes them well on their next stop.

“Yeah, I’ll miss them, I hope they get some more drivers like I was that really cares about everything and concentrates strictly on the job when you’re working because that’s the best way to be,” said Detrie.

Detrie was met with family and flowers as he completed his last route.