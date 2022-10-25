GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother.

According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.

After school let out, Helminger was approached by three students, two boys and a girl, who had, at that moment, forgotten the direction of their new home.

“Their mom had dropped them off in the morning and felt comfortable to let them walk home once school was out,” said Helminger. “She had talked to them about it on numerous occasions. Then when it came time to do so, the kids couldn’t remember their address or which direction to go.”

The crossing guard then called law enforcement to help with the situation, and Helminger stayed with the three children until an officer arrived.

“I could sense that they were a bit scared,” added Helminger.

After an officer arrived, the Green Bay Police Department reunited the children with their mother in a quick and orderly fashion.

“Crossing guards have a positive impact on kids daily,” said Commander Kevin Warych. “This is just one example of how meaningful they are to this community.”

Warych continued to say that the department appreciates the dedication and trust of crossing guards to go above and beyond the call for students.

“Please be sure to show signs of appreciation when you see a crossing guard,” concluded Warych.