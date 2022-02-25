NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Jake’s Network of Hope began as a simple mission and has expanded to much more than that.

“It’s mind boggling how much goes out of here,” said volunteer Chuck Wolf, who was busy loading a trailer full of diapers to an area non-profit on Friday.

Volunteers like Wolf see first-hand of what’s happening inside their huge warehouse in Neenah.

“I like to ask where it goes and the small towns and everything that come here to get stuff is just amazing,” Wolf said.

Think of Jake’s as a giant supplier for everything from non-profits, to faith-based organizations, and even schools.

“Last month, we gave out more than 60,000 diapers that helped more than 1,400 babies and toddlers throughout northeast Wisconsin through our diaper bank,” said Executive Director Scott Sawinski.

While Jake’s began more than 10 years ago and exclusively focused on cloth diapers, it has grown, which is partly where the idea of the “Hope Hub” came about.

“It is a resource center for those organizations to come here and get those essential items they need to service their mission or the individuals and families that they serve,” Sawinski added.

Everything from office to school supplies, to baby and new mom needs, and even garden products.

“Anything you can think of, really,” Sawinski said. “Even appliances.”

All of the items are from brands you know, like Amazon which has boxes and boxes of returned merchandise. A “prime” example of getting a second chance.

“I want to see every non-profit organization thrive,” said Sawinski.

Jake’s doing its part to help fill the gap so no one is left behind.

“The need is out there. And you can see that they’re happy to serve their end of it and I’m more than happy to serve this part of it,” Wolf said.

The organization is always looking for volunteers to help sort the massive amount of donations they receive. For more information, visit its website.

If you have a story that should be featured in our “Positively Wisconsin” segment, use the form below to let us know about it.