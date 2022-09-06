KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee mail carrier Tiffany Neveau loves dogs, but there is one on her route that stands out amongst the rest.

Almost every day for more than a year, Neveau stops to visit Duncan, an English bulldog, while delivering the mail.

“He waits every day for her on the stairs. Usually, by 9 a.m, he’s waiting, and soon as I say she’s here, he’s gone to the door. He wants to go out to give her hugs and kisses,” said Tonya Schultz, the dog’s owner.

Neveau befriended Duncan when Schultz was grabbing her mail and offered to introduce her to her dog. Since then, their bond has been proving that a dog and a mail carrier can, in fact, be friends.

Seeing dogs like Duncan on her route brings more joy to Neveau’s job.

She says, “Sometimes, this can be a very stressful job. That little bit of interaction with [dogs] re-centers me and keeps me going. I absolutely love my job and because I have a relationship with customers and meet their dogs, it just makes me love my job that much more.”