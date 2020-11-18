GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Kids can keep busy and lend a helping hand this winter as a hydro helper

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a great way to keep the winter blues at bay. The Green Bay Metro Department is actively looking for kid hydro helpers.

The fire department and water utility launched this program where young people can pick a fire hydrants near their home and pledge to keep it cleaned off of snow and debris during the winter months.

“We haven’t been able to do station tours and the run usual stuff we do,” explained Lt. Shauna Walesh. “This is a way for kids to get out and help the fire department, by helping clean those fire hydrants.”

And you don’t have to live in Green Bay to take part.

Hydro helpers can also be from Allouez and Bellvue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom's Genke & Johnson sign D1 letters of intent

FVA, other Northeast Wisconsin schools set to begin winter sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion holds on in final seconds for playoff win; updated brackets

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More