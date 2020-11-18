Kids can keep busy and lend a helping hand this winter as a hydro helper

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a great way to keep the winter blues at bay. The Green Bay Metro Department is actively looking for kid hydro helpers.

The fire department and water utility launched this program where young people can pick a fire hydrants near their home and pledge to keep it cleaned off of snow and debris during the winter months.

“We haven’t been able to do station tours and the run usual stuff we do,” explained Lt. Shauna Walesh. “This is a way for kids to get out and help the fire department, by helping clean those fire hydrants.”

And you don’t have to live in Green Bay to take part.

Hydro helpers can also be from Allouez and Bellvue.