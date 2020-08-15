Large Group Award Winner – Hospitality Team at Wellspring of St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards Breakfast will be held virtually this year on Thursday, August 20.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is proud to honor the volunteers who selflessly give their time and talents to help improve the community.

To watch the event, register online at volunteergb.org.

Meet the Hospitality Team at Wellspring of St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter:

Wellspring is a daytime drop-in center that has been serving women for the past 21 years. It has grown over the years to provide resources, programming, referrals, meals, peer support and a safe environment.

The majority of guests who go to Wellspring live at or below poverty level, have been self-diagnosed with a mental or physical disability, and have a history of trauma. Many face instabilities in their employment, housing finances and relationships due to the various hardships they face. Wellspring is a source of refuge, acceptance and hope where personal bonds of trust are formed, which then help women find their inner strength and rebuild their lives.

Wellspring is sustainable with one full-time staff and two part-time staff largely due to its 22 deeply committed volunteers who give their time on a weekly basis, welcoming and interacting with guests and keeping the center running smoothly throughout the day.

In 2019, Wellspring was open 275 days and the Hospitality Team filled 1,700 hours of service, making it possible to provide this vital service to 400 women in our community.

We thank the dedicated volunteers of the Hospitality Team for their commitment to breaking the cycles of joblessness, homelessness and poverty.

