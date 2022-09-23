GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You may not have heard of this group, but kitchens across the globe are cooking up delicious lasagna meals. They’re designed for anyone who may need a home-cooked meal, no questions asked.

“Lasagna Love is this awesome program with a very simple mission; to bring food, kindness, and community,” said Janelle Bailey.

The former teacher is one of the chefs who let lasagna take over her kitchen once a week.

“You set your schedule, you say this is how frequently I would be willing to make and deliver lasagna, and people sign-up to receive lasagna,” said Bailey.

It really is as simple as that. “Lasagna Love” began in May 2020. Since then, it has fed more than 3,500 people in northeast Wisconsin and more than 1.1 million worldwide.

“Sometimes I will make far more than I need and know that I have neighbors or others who are struggling and I just give away all the lasagna,” added Bailey.

The organization is made up entirely of people willing to donate their time, talents, and kitchens to cook for others. There are around 30 of these chefs in the greater Green Bay area.

“What will often happen is that our regional coordinator above us will send an email saying that she has requests in a number of areas outside of Green Bay,” Bailey said.

Janelle, and others, end up sharing their feasts with people who might not otherwise have them.

“I like everything about it. It’s never felt like work. It’s something I do because I like serving others,” said Bailey.

There are no questions about who gets the meal, yet some deliveries stand out more than others.

“I had two large pans for them, and so I walked in with these two large pans and they gave me flowers. So that was probably the coolest one because that was very unexpected. That’s not why I do it. It was a real surprise,” Bailey said as she teared up.

A selfless act of love that fills your heart and tummy.

HOW TO HELP

The organization does not purchase the ingredients, that’s up to the individual chefs. It just helps coordinate who will make the food and where it will be delivered to.

If you are interested in donating money so that Bailey can continue to make meals, she set up a GoFundMe, which is available here.

If you are interested in receiving meals or becoming a chef, there’s more information available on Lasagna Love’s website here.