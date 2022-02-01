GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Something as basic as laundry can be hard for some people.

“Being on social security you have to watch the budget,” said John Roach, just one of dozens of people who went to one of Laundry Love’s events held each month.

“For what they do for the community, I can’t say enough good things,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The organization has a specific purpose.

“We will pay for their laundry, give them soap, and we also pay for the dryer,” said Jean VandenLangenberg, a project leader for the group’s east side events.

Something volunteers know is simple that can also make a huge impact.

“If we can provide them with the money to have their clothes washed, it can free them up for other basic needs,” VandenLangenberg added.

Three times a month, Laundry Love holds events at various laundromats around Green Bay.

“A lot of the (feedback) is unexpected, that we can just take that expense off of them,” she said.

With each load comes a lot more than just clean clothes. “I just took it for granted,” VandenLangenberg said.

The group is helping build a community, one wash cycle at a time. Which is what helps motivate people like VandenLangenberg to keep going.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done is to volunteer for this,” she added.

Helping take one chore many of us don’t like to do with an act of kindness.

“They are so thankful. They are so grateful they can have their laundry done,” said VandenLangenberg.

The group said it is actively looking for Spanish interpreters. They are also always looking for donations, monetary or even clothing. It has details on its website on how to donate.

The next event will be held Feb. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Corner Coin East, 433 N. Irwin St., in Green Bay. Another is scheduled for Feb. 25 at Corner Coin West, 404 Mather St., also in Green Bay, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.