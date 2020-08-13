Leadership Award Winner – Gina Peotter, Hope’s House

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards Breakfast will be held virtually this year on Thursday, August 20.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is proud to honor the volunteers who selflessly give their time and talents to help improve the community.

To watch the event, register online at volunteergb.org.

Meet Gina Peotter:

Losing a loved one is an incredibly traumatic experience at any age, but can be especially difficult and isolating for young people. Gina Peotter understands that better than most. After losing her parents in college, she came to understand the need for affordable and accessible grief care for school-aged children. As her nominator states, “Because kids don’t have the funds to afford counseling services, and grieving families are often struggling with so many losses and adjustments, many financially related, Gina felt it was important to not only offer grief support, but to make it accessible and free to the families who attend.” With the help of a friend, Gina founded Hope’s House in 2018 to address this need within the community.

Hope’s House provides free bereavement support services, resources, and peer-to-peer grief support groups. Gina not only designed a curriculum and trained 35 community volunteers to serve as program facilitators, but has also worked tirelessly to remove any barriers that would prevent a grieving child from being able to benefit from the services Hope’s House provides. Currently, Hope’s House supports 47 kids, and Pulaski High School has also adopted the curriculum to provide ongoing, internal grief support to their students.

Gina Peotter is proof that hope can grow from the seeds of grief. Congratulations, Gina, and keep up the great work!