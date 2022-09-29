GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant.

He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s Hospital there after doctors in Wisconsin were worried about removing his pump to clear up the infection.

“We made it here safely. And as of Thursday, they’ve completed the third surgery,” his mother, Cami Behl, told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

It’s been a long journey for “Little Doug,” as he’s affectionately known. Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee were preparing his parents for end-of-life care, but his parents would not give up. He was flown to Texas over the weekend for a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

“We are so ecstatic because each one of these procedures has been a very low chance of success. And no other surgeon out there in any other children’s hospital would be willing to even try it,” said Behl.

She knows her son’s chance of survival from the surgery might have been slim, but it was never zero percent. And doctors knew that, too.

“They are just so vested in him doing well and they get excited when we have little improvements and they’re watching his numbers, and each success they have they get excited,” added Behl.

“Little Doug’s battle is far from over, but for this moment in time, it’s no longer a dream of a second shot — it’s reality.

“We just didn’t feel right about giving up on him, and it’s just been amazing, like you said, rollercoaster ride 180, but we just have so much hope right now,” Behl said.

A feeling that’s echoed hundreds of miles away in Wisconsin.

“We have more people praying, and the love and support, and I swear to you, that’s why that kid is doing so well. It’s the people that are praying for him,” Behl said holding back tears.

Beating the odds, one day at a time.

HOW TO HELP

You can send cards to the family at the address below. The Green Bay Fire Department suggested people also include $1 inside. Little Doug’s dream is to one day have a checking account, and that money would be placed there.

Dollars for Doug

269 E River Dr., Apt. 8

De Pere, Wisconsin 54115

A family friend has also set up a GoFundMe page, where all money is going to the family to help cover some costs, like travel to and from Texas. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.

