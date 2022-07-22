FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy is living the true meaning of beauty.

“I’m still going to do more services and spread more kindness for people,” said Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy Hailey Hopper.

Hopper, 8, lives in Fond du Lac and started competing in pageants when she was two years old. She’s made it her mission to be an ambassador for spreading kindness and has done a variety of service projects to give back to the community such as food and clothing drives and collecting books to donate to children in Kenya.



This summer, Hopper began a new service project. She collected food items from friends and family and donated them to the Salvation Army in Fond du Lac for their Summer Brown Bag Lunch program. This program provides meals for kids in need during the summer months and has been around since 1993.



“It was a way for her to make sure other kids were being helped throughout the summer,” said Melissa Hopper, Hailey’s mom.



“My reaction was I felt really sad for kids because they could be really hungry in the summer and not have anything so that’s why I wanted to sign up for this,” said Hailey Hopper.

On Friday, she spent part of her afternoon packing up and preparing lunches for the Summer Brown Bag Lunch program. She said she will continue to do this the rest of the summer.

Hopper and the Salvation Army in Fond du Lac are working together on a “Be Kind Each Day” campaign that will encourage the community to do good deeds for each other.

Next month, Hopper will travel to Texas to compete in the Little Miss Galaxy International competition. She said she’s excited to meet girls from all over the world and hopes to continue to spread her message of kindness and giving back on the international stage.



“Title or no title Hailey has always been a kid who likes to be kind and likes to help,” said Melissa Hopper.

The Fond du Lac Salvation Army is also starting a program called the Christmas in July Challenge, encouraging people to give back, do good deeds, spend time with one another, and be thankful this summer.