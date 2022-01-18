Local animal shelters, rescue groups tally up totals for #BettyWhiteChallenge

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – After the sudden passing of Betty White, a challenge was created that aimed to help one of White’s greatest causes – animals.

Over the past couple of weeks, people have been donating to their local animal shelters or rescue groups through the #BettyWhiteChallenge and here in Northeast Wisconsin, there was no shortage of generosity.

According to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, they estimated $15,000 was donated in Betty White’s memory. The Wisconsin Humane Society received nearly $60,000, which according to their Digital Marketing Coordinator, the team had to re-run the donation report several times to make sure it was accurate – and it was! They estimate more than 1,600 people donated.

Lucky 7 Dog Rescue, based in Green Bay announced $4,500 was donated to them through the challenge.

In the Fox Valley, the Fox Valley Humane Association announced they received enough money to purchase new microchip scanners along with any extra money going toward purchasing live traps for spay and neuters of the feral cat community.

Thanks for being a friend, to all furry friends

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More