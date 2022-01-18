Local animal shelters, rescue groups tally up totals for #BettyWhiteChallenge

(WFRV) – After the sudden passing of Betty White, a challenge was created that aimed to help one of White’s greatest causes – animals.

Over the past couple of weeks, people have been donating to their local animal shelters or rescue groups through the #BettyWhiteChallenge and here in Northeast Wisconsin, there was no shortage of generosity.

According to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, they estimated $15,000 was donated in Betty White’s memory. The Wisconsin Humane Society received nearly $60,000, which according to their Digital Marketing Coordinator, the team had to re-run the donation report several times to make sure it was accurate – and it was! They estimate more than 1,600 people donated.

Lucky 7 Dog Rescue, based in Green Bay announced $4,500 was donated to them through the challenge.

In the Fox Valley, the Fox Valley Humane Association announced they received enough money to purchase new microchip scanners along with any extra money going toward purchasing live traps for spay and neuters of the feral cat community.

Thanks for being a friend, to all furry friends