Local Boy Scout’s see 39% increase in donations for Scouting for Food Drive

(WFRV) – The Bay-Lakes Council, Boy Scouts of America announced a 39% increase in food donations this year at the end of their 33rd Annual Scouting for Food Drive.

According to a release, area Scouts collected over 350,000 pounds of food, which were distributed to more than 100 food banks in Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The non-profit organization explains that scouting for food is a great example of the Scouts, parents, and leaders working together to make a positive impact in our communities.

“The outpouring of support and donations from our community has been incredible! Knowing the need is even greater this year, Scouts wanted to be sure to do the best they could to fill the gap, and the community members did not disappoint,” says Alex Behrend, Director of Development for the Council.

Organizers say the non-profit serves more than 13,000 youth in Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is supported by over 4,000 volunteers.

