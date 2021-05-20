Local Brown County historian recognized for 50 years of service

(WFRV) – Everyone knows her as the local historian who is willing to help, and now she is being recognized for her 50 years of service.

Mary Jane Herber started shortly after the ribbon was cut for the opening of the Brown County Library. Now after 50 years of service she is getting some well-deserved recognition.

Herber has worked in so many different departments and has had so many titles, but many in the area simply know she is someone who is willing to help.

“You just have to be able to no be to sober, and stern, you have to be able to laugh,” says Herber.

A recognition event was hosted on Wednesday at the Radisson Oneida Cochran Center.