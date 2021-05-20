GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local Brown County historian recognized for 50 years of service

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Everyone knows her as the local historian who is willing to help, and now she is being recognized for her 50 years of service.

Mary Jane Herber started shortly after the ribbon was cut for the opening of the Brown County Library. Now after 50 years of service she is getting some well-deserved recognition.

Herber has worked in so many different departments and has had so many titles, but many in the area simply know she is someone who is willing to help.

“You just have to be able to no be to sober, and stern, you have to be able to laugh,” says Herber.

A recognition event was hosted on Wednesday at the Radisson Oneida Cochran Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More