GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local ministry is making sure all kids have enough clothing and supplies to start out the upcoming school year.

Samaritan’s Heart Ministries is holding a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 13 for families in the Tank and Fort Howard Elementary attendance areas. They’re still looking for donations.

“We’d like to have all donations collected by the 29th of July, and they would be dropped off at the Keller Williams Realty,” said Mission Coordinator Nikki Neville with the Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church.

The church is still looking for pants, shorts, jeans, leggings, shirts, tees, sweatshirts, sweaters, shoes, and many others. Organizers are reminding those interested in donating that they cannot accept undergarments unless they’re new.

“When I was talking to the faculty over at the schools, they said it’s just heartbreaking to see the kids on the first day of school when they say take out your supplies and there’s a number that don’t have them. I just don’t think they should have to feel that way,” added Neville.

As Neville stated before, the donations will need to be dropped off at Keller Williams Realty, where the company will have a drop box in the lobby.

“When it’s off business hours, we have a little area like in our first set of doors where we’ll have a box in there too. So literally anyone can drop by at any time, 24 hours a day,” explained Realtor Toni Odgers with Keller Williams Realty.

On August 13, Samaritan’s Heart Ministries will be hosting its big event, giving away the supplies and clothing alongside a few other benefits.

“August 13th, we’re going to be here at Samaritan’s Heart, we’re going to have people performing free back-to-school haircuts, we’re going to have dentists that have partnered with us to bring dental supplies to the kids, we’re going to have a clothing drive. As long as they have a child enrolled at Tank or Fort Howard, the students that go to those schools will be able to partake in that event,” said Neville.

“It would be my prayer that other churches would seize the opportunity if they have not developed a relationship with the schools in their immediate area. It’s a great opportunity to love and serve the people literally in your own backyard,” said Jerry Bader, a pastor with the Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church. “We firmly believe people don’t care what you know until you show them you care. You show them you care by loving them and serving them as Jesus did.”

For more information, including the ability to donate items, click here.