Local churches deliver Thanksgiving dinners

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – During a normal year, St. John Lutheran Church in Pulaski offers a free Thanksgiving dinner – typically about 200 meals – to anyone who wants to join them.

This year is anything but normal.

To continue the tradition, St. John Lutheran is offering a hands-free meal delivered to the doorsteps of those in the community.

More than 250 community members signed up for the delivered meal.

On Thanksgiving, over 75 vehicles lined up at St. John Lutheran, ready to deliver the meals, which will be served and brought out to the delivery cars.

Organizers say most of the meals are being delivered to people that have COVID-19 or are quarantined. Others are people that will be alone this season because the pandemic won’t allow them to gather like normal.

In the Fox Valley, Christ the Rock Community Church also delivered meals throughout the community. The meals were prepared at the Grand Meridian.

In Green Bay, Christian Outreach’s Annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner wasn’t held in person at Lambeau Field this year like usual. Instead, meals were delivered across the community.