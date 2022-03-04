MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- Gunderson Uniform and Linen Rental are giving their employees the gift of learning a new language.

Carolina Perez is one of about 30 students taking time out of their busy day for an English class. The students in the class are all Spanish speakers.

“My goal is to study English for a better future,” said Carolina Perez who is one of the students.

Perez said she’s originally from Mexico and has been in the United States for 10 years. On Thursday, she and her classmates were taken through a grammar lesson on the different tenses of the verb ‘to be.’

The students are employees at Gunderson Uniform and Linen Rental in Menasha. The company has partnered with the Fox Valley Literacy Council to make the classes possible.

“It’s neat to see people on their journey and be a small part of that,” said Heather Chantelois-Kashal who is the program manager for the Fox Valley Literacy Council.

The thing that connects all of these students is a belief that learning English will help make their lives better.



“They are working hard not just at work but also around this table learning English which is a life skill that they will take with them moving forward,” said Sara Gunderson the owner of Gunderson Uniform and Linen Rental.

“We know when people come here it’s because they are really making it a priority,” Chantelois-Kashal.

The classes run for twelve weeks and Perez and other students tell Local Five News that so far they have been going well. These students sacrifice family time, social activities, and rest to attend these classes.

Gunderson Uniform and Linen covers the costs of the classes so that they are free for their employees.