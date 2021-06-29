LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Local company takes home 1st place at WI State Fair Cheese Curd Competition

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 400 entries were submitted from dairy manufacturers from across Wisconsin, and of them, a manufacturer from Luxemburg was declared the winner.

Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC took home the first-place blue ribbon award at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest. The contest reportedly had 49 classes and included new classes for cheese curds, custard and edam and gouda.

“Having placed first in the State, is basically having the best curds in the world because no one in the world can beat Wisconsin cheese curds!” said Ben Shibler, Cheese Operations Manager.

The award winning cheese curds can be found at multiple locations locally including:

  • Festival Foods
  • Pick N’Save
  • Woodman’s Markets
  • Stodola’s IGA
  • Dick’s Family Foods
  • Dino Stop Shells
  • Grand Central Stations
  • Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Luxemburg

For more information visit Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese’s Facebook page.

