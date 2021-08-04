Local mother-daughter duo participate in annual Ride Across Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Bicyclists came from all around to pedal across Wisconsin and promote a more bike-friendly state.

Ride Across Wisconsin, also known as RAW, is a 225-mile bike ride starting in La Crosse and finishing at the City Deck in Green Bay. The event is a fundraiser for Bike Fed, which supports the mission to build a better, more bike-friendly Wisconsin.

With close to 1,000 riders in 2019, cyclists could choose their time frame to make the trip – from a hard-core 24-hour route to leisurely biking over four days from July 30 to Aug. 2.

Mother and daughter duo, Denise and Ella VanLoon, say this ride is a goal of theirs – even with the challenges.

“It’s really just been trying to hit as many hills as we can, it was pretty hilly on the west side of the state. So as many hills and miles we can get. Any mile is a good mile,” says Ella, daughter in the duo.

The Green Bay locals also say another challenge is in your mind. “It’s kind of like, you know there’s an end goal and you have to get there. There’s no turning around and there’s no getting out of it so you just have to keep going,” adds Ella.

The pair decided that conquering the statewide ride would be better together. “I love it! When your teenager says they have something they want to do with you, you do it,” says Denise.

Both agree that the best part of this ride was the community and having the bragging rights that come along with crossing the finish line.

