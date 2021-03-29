FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local organizations gift iPads to Oshkosh students on the autism spectrum

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky students in the Oshkosh Area School District were gifted brand new iPads thanks to a partnership between the school district and the Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis Club – which is an organization of men and women dedicated to serving children and young people in Oshkosh.

Fourteen students who are on the autism spectrum received iPads after fundraising efforts between the Club and the Wisconsin Upper Michigan Kiwanis Autism Project. Students also got a $100 iTunes gift card and protective case.

Special education staff in the Oshkosh Area School District filled out applications for students so that students could take the iPads home. They will help communicate wants and needs for learning as well as help them stay calm.

Two representatives with Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis says it’s all about the children, “This is just one way that we are able to give back and make a difference in the Oshkosh community and we are honored to do so!”

