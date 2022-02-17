APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Primerose Retirement Community surprised staff and residents at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton Thursday.

Members of the retirement community spent part of their day handing out gifts and other treats to the unsuspecting staff. They called them “superheroes in scrubs.”

The visit was inspired by Random Act of Kindness day, something Primrose personnel says they have participated in for the past six years. Organizers say that after the challenges of the past few years, some extra kindness was needed.

“To the team, things like this mean the world. It was just a wonderful surprise to hear we were selected. The team was just so thrilled to be able to be a part of that,” explained Heidi Drath, a nursing manager at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.

The retirement community members say they hope that with small acts of kindness like this – they can inspire others to do the same and reach out to a stranger who needs it.

“The team was thrilled to be a part of that and there are already discussions on how we can pay it forward to another organization,” added Drath.