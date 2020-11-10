Local student Eve Vanden Heuvel teaching Veteran appreciation to grade schoolers

APPLETON-A local high school student has been making a real impact every Veterans Day for the past three years.

Eve Vanden Heuvel, 17, a senior at St. Francis Xavier High School has been teaching a class to 1st through 8th graders called “Thank You From the Heart-Thanking Our Veterans.”

The 20 minute presentation explains who Veterans are and why we choose this time each November to thank them.

At the end of the program, the students make cards for the Vets.

“It was such a unique experience to be able to sit there and watch the kids make the cards,” Eve tells Local 5 News. “Just some of the things these kids write, I’m astounded by how grateful they are to our Veterans.”

Eve also put the program on YouTube for everyone to enjoy.

This past March through June, Eve managed “Welcome Home-Thank You from The Heart” cleaning bucket drive to benegit Wisconsin Veterans Village-Appleton.

Even though most the event happened during the pandemic, Eve was able to put 60 buckets together which in additional to cleaning supplies also included gift cards for pizza and a gift bag from Bell Dentistry.

For more information you can look up Eve’s social media on Facebook @Thank You From The Heart-Thanking Our Veterans