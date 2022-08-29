GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stephanie Taylor, a personal stylist, hosted her first annual Back-To-School Experience on Monday, which helped five children suffering from a wide range of struggles.

The five students were given the ultimate, back-to-school experience by getting new school clothing, a new pair of shoes, school supplies, back-to-school haircuts, and back-to-school photos.

“I’m hoping that in the future years to come, we can help more than just five kids,” Taylor told Local 5 News. “It’s more than just getting supplies. These children are children that want to be uplifted. We all go through hard times and it’s about bringing awareness to making them feel special and letting them know that there are people there for you.”

Taylor was able to network with local businesses to help chime in toward this program. These local businesses donated supplies, small gifts, and other things for the children.

“We all struggle and we all have a story, I am no different,” explained Taylor. “If I can give back and contribute in a way I really want to because it means a lot.”

Taylor is hoping to continue this program into next year, and years beyond that.