Local Veteran surprised with gift of car

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – Local Army Veteran Chris Sonneleitner was surprised Thursday by the presentation of a free car.

Sonneleitner, who served in Germany, was the latest recipient of a national program to help Veterans all over the country get around.

The vehicle was donated by Carstar Fable West and Farmers Insurance in cooperation with the National Autobody Council.

“It’s called Recycle Rides,” explained Scott Fabel, owner of of Fabel Repair and Collision Center. “It’s where an insurance company donates a vehicle and then my business refurbishes the vehicle to bring it back to factory specifications.”

Fabel says his technicians sponsored the labor and other local businesses including LKQ, Finish Master, Gandrud Chevrolet, 1-800 Charity Cars, Axalta, Bauer Built and Napa Automotive helped to get the car ready for donation.

The 2016 Chevy Malibu will help Sonnleitner get to doctors appointments and other activities with Veterans’ groups.

Sonnleitner faced challenging times during his service and has worked to become more independent through his time with the Vets and Friends of Wisconsin.

