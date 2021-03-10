GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

MacKenzie Scott makes $2 million donation to Greater Green Bay YMCA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A generous donation from global philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has found its way to the Greater Green Bay YMCA.

In December, Scott made donations to 300 charities throughout the country including 43 YMCAs.

Two million dollars will be given to the Greater Green Bay YMCA and will be used to help with chronic disease prevention, community wellness, virtual fitness programming and much more.

Sean Elliott, President and CEO with the YMCA says the community, staff and board have had conversations about how best to use the money but it will no doubt help as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, “The incredibly generous gift of 2 million dollars of unrestricted funds comes to us at the Green Bay Y at a time when our community need is at a peak, the financial hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic for our nonprofit community is real, and resources are scarce.” 

In addition, they will launch a new youth outreach program that will focus on the underserved youth in the community.

Two more dedicated full time positions, Community Wellness Director and Youth Outreach Program Director will also be created thanks to the funding.

