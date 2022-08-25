EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it.

Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when she noticed her wedding ring was gone.

Hoping someone would find it, Peggy posted about the ring on Facebook. Bailey’s Harbor native Dale Kiehnau saw her request for help, pulled out his metal detector, and began scanning the beach.

Dale says, “I’ve been on this beach before, and I know that on the north end of the beach it’s all solid sand. I knew that if she lost the ring, it had to be in the soft sand. I gridded it out and finally found it in the second grid.”

Peggy could not believe she had her wedding ring of 42 years back on her hand, saying, “I was just filled with excitement. It was like I had won the lottery.”

To show her gratitude, Peggy gifted Dale club tickets to this season’s Packers-Jets game.

Dale was not expecting anything in return, so the tickets were a nice surprise. He says, “I’d like to thank Peggy very much for the opportunity to go to a game. I didn’t expect it.”

Besides being more careful about wearing her jewelry to the beach, there is another lesson Peggy learned from this experience.

“There’s a lot of good in the world. With all of the riots and violence, it’s nice to know that there are more people that actually do care,” Peggy says.

Another man attempted to help Peggy before Dale found the ring. She also gave him a ticket for his efforts.