1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Manitowoc 2nd Grader sets goal to run 200 miles despite school closures

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A running challenge that originally started on the school yard has now moved to the neighborhood sidewalks.

Eight year old Willem DeCleene simply began running at recess, but when his second grade teacher found out, it soon turned into a challenge to run one hundred miles by the end of the year.

Willem hit his original goal of one hundred miles by Christmas and now the second grader has doubled his goal and hopes to hit two hundred miles by the end of the school year.

His new two hundred mile challenge with his teacher Rebecca Yagodinski faced some challenges of it’s own however when school’s closed due to COVID-19

“It was just kind of disheartening because he had this goal and now he won’t be able to get it.” said Willem’s mother Shelley “That’s when it was really cool to have Mrs. Yagodinski reach out and say if Willem was willing she would take any of the miles that we tracked at home.”

Since she was no longer able to encourage Willem in person, Mrs. Yagodinski sent him some extra motivation in the way of a movie clip .

The scenes of Tom Hanks running cross country in the film “Forrest Gump” prompted Willem to re-create the famous clip himself as a gift to his teacher.

Home video created by Willem and his family

The video, which is edited to make it appear as if Willem runs all the way to Lambeau field, was a hit with Mrs. Yagodinski.

“I can’t wait to see what he’s doing a few years from now,” says Yagodinski, “twenty years from now and we’ll always have that connection of remembering the year that he ran two hundred miles.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More