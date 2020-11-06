MANITOWOC, Wisc., (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau is serving as a collection location for gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other winter clothes as part of the Big Bundle Up campaign.

It is a statewide collection running from November 5th through January 5th and is organized by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism

The program has brought in more than 185,000 warm winter clothing items for families in need over the past ten years.

MAVCB will have a drop off box at its location for later distribution to the Hopeful Hearts Club.

“Just about every community in the state, at their local visitors centers, are collecting items like this,” explained MAVCB Executive Director Jason Ring. “And we’re happy to be part of it again this year.”

Organizers ask that you make donations early so they can get the clothing out into the community before the extreme cold weather hits.