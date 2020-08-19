LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc deputy commended by Mayor after helping save motorcyclists life

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County Deputy Jonathon Schwede was commended on Monday night after helping save a motorcyclist’s life during an incident in May.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on May 30, police were dispatched to County Road CR and Viebahn Street for a motorcycle versus truck accident.

Deputy Jonathon Schwede was said to have been the first to arrive at the scene and found the motorcyclist to have suffered a traumatic leg injury.

Recognizing the severity of the injury as well as having concern about the amount of blood loss, Deputy Schwede quickly applied a tourniquet to the patient’s leg.

Officials say Deputy Schwede’s quick action during the incident had a positive outcome on the patient’s life.

As a result of Schwede’s heroic actions, during Monday night’s Common Council meeting, he was nominated by the Fire Rescue Chief Todd Blaser and Police Chief Nick Reimer to receive a commendation from Mayor Justin Nickels.

The Manitowoc Police Department writes, “Thank you Deputy Schwede for controlling a potentially life-threatening situation with your commendable decision making and tactical efforts.”

