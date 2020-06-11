Memorial blood drive honors those lost to vehicle accidents

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Carrie Thompson knows all too well the pain of losing losing a brother to a traffic accident.

“Only time heals wounds but it’s always there and you’re always going to remember even though it was twenty two years ago I still think about my brother every day,” says Thompson, one of the event organizers.

The family would live the heartache over again when yet another accident claimed the life of her step-brother who was travelling in the same vehicle as her brother Cody last September.

“For such a small community we’ve lost so many people in vehicle accidents and it hits hard,” says fellow event organizer Cody Guyette.

The family decided to honor their loss of life by giving the gift of life and organizing a special memorial blood drive with the help of the Community Blood Center.

The surrounding community members stepped up to help the family meet their goal of filling every available donation time.

“I was actually very surprised that we were able to fill our schedule,” says Thompson, “but it was a mission and if I had to knock on people’s doors to get people to come here I was going to do it.”

The family is also grateful to the Town of Union who allowed them to use the Town Hall for today’s event free of charge.