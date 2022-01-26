Mentorship initiative looks for adult volunteers to help at-risk kids

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A year-long initiative is now available, with a mission that looks to support and bring guidance to kids who find themselves going through a hard time in Brown County. But the mission won’t be able to help local kids without a few vital volunteers.

Early on Wednesday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, along with the Green Bay Packers, Oneida Nation, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced ‘Year of Pals Mentorship.’ The initiative will pair an adult mentor with a child who may be at risk of getting into trouble with the law or needs extra support to make it through school.

The problem is they need adult volunteer mentors to be there for the younger generation involved with Brown County Child Protective Services. Organizers say the goal is to establish a team of 100 adult mentors for kids who are at-risk.

Even though the experience is meant to be a positive benefit for the child, one mentor says it can come full circle and benefit the mentor, too.

“Now, we can just be friends and this is the greatest reward of all through this mentoring process. My hope is that if you want to see either of our futures, you will know that we are both better human beings because of our experiences,” explains Eric, a designated PALS (Positive Adult Leadership) mentor.

Every month for a whole year there will be different events for ‘Year of Pals Mentorship,’ with this month involving ice skating in Titletown.

Organizers say the whole effort looks to address social inequalities in Brown County and explain a disproportionate percentage of children involved with Child Protective Services are Native American and children of color.

To find a list of volunteer opportunities in the Brown County area, click here. Choices range from drivers to activity chaperones to being a part of the Family Interaction Program. To find a PALS brochure or application, click here.

In the end, the whole initiative is here to inspire adults in the community to “Be the Inspiration.” Are you ready?