Neenah girls thank the police for their help

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – “Almost all of us officers save these things because these are the little things that show that we make a difference,” said Lt. Amy Wagner of the Neenah Police.

Recently Lt. Wagner was responding to a medical emergency call but because the person was caring for their young nieces Wagner was tasked with stepping in to care for them while she located their parents. And it paid off when a few days later the girls came to the station with hand made cards to thank her for her service to them during that scary time.

Wagner said, “I can put myself in their shoes… I went in and talked to the girls, introduced myself, explained what’s going on so they understand where we’re going next and what’s gonna happen.”

She says that gestures like these help keep her going day in and day out and she’ll keep these cards for a lifetime.

“These are extremely important to me… I hang on to every single one of these. I keep them all. I have some that are over 20 years old,” said Wagner.

Watching someone go through a medical emergency can be scary at any age, but it’s especially scary when you’re only in first and third grade, but the Assistant Chief of the Neenah Police Department says being a leader in the community is nothing new for Lt. Wagner.

Jeffrey Bernice, the Assistant Chief, said, “Amy is basically a major impact to the community by giving a lot of people, giving everybody dignity and respect.”

And Lt. Wagner is always acting as a part of a larger picture.

“Amy as well as all the officers here is they go the extra mile. It’s not when the call is done they leave and go to the next call, they spend a few extra minutes to help console people get to know them,” said Bernice.

“To see those girls walk in the lobby and then ask for me specifically and to thank me and remeber my name because you wuoldn’t think that would be important to them during that time… To go out of their way to come in and thank me is really meaningful,” concluded Wagner.