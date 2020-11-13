New state funding to fight hunger will help Wisconsin farmers at the same time.

MADISON, Wisc. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday that two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations will receive an additional $10 million to help Wisconsin families struggling with hunger.

But this program will also ensure that Wisconsin farming families also have a chance at surviving the pandemic with their business intact.

The money will secure the purchase of milk, cheese, cherries, beef and other food products from Wisconsin farms and businesses.

The state DATCP is coordinating the program which already put $75 million dollars into keeping agriculture and food industries going in Wisconsin while addressing the continued increase in food insecurity brought on by the economic downturn in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“Hunger Task Force is extremely proud to utilize these funds to purchase Wisconsin products,” said Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force in a statement announcing the new grants. “People of color, the rural poor and indigenous people who have been hard hit by the pandemic have received food, and with the food, a bit of hope. We applaud Governor Evers for his inclusivity and compassion for hungry Wisconsinites.”

Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Stephanie Jung Dorfman also expressed gratitude. “At a time when we are seeing a 70% increase in demand for our services and our food banks are purchasing more food than ever before, these funds are enabling us to source great Wisconsin products to distribute to our neighbors faced with food insecurity during this challenging time.”