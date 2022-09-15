GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Oral Health Partnership is providing free dental care to kids in the area who are uninsured or on Medicaid. Staff with the nonprofit organization says they are looking to put smiles on parents’ faces.

“What we provide is an essential service because, for a lot of dentists, there’s a struggle for them to kind of take kids that are on Medicaid or uninsured because they’re just not making their money back,” said Katy Compton, Marketing Coordinator at Oral Health Partnership.

Located on Siegler Street in Green Bay, Oral Health Partnership is opening its fifth clinic. People looking to receive services are asked to call or stop by.

“They just give us a call and then we verify that they don’t have any kind of private insurance and we set their kids up for an appointment. We bill out and we don’t do any kind of charging to the families,” explained Compton.

The organization is expecting to see thousands of patients this year and reports the new clinic will fulfill community needs.

“This year we’re on track to serve a record number of kids we’re going to probably serve a little over 10,000 kids this year, and that’s individual kids so we have about 20,000 appointments to go with those kids. We do have a lot of needs in our area and so we are expanding to meet that need,” said Compton.

Oral Health staff say the waiting list has increased by 390 percent since the start of 2020.