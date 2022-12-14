OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need.

For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.

Owner Pete Haferman says, “I run a bar that’s community driven. If people don’t come and spend money at the bar, I don’t have money to give anyway. So giving back to the community…I feel like it’s what you should do.”

Haferman’s wife Jaime purchases the 6-7 gifts for all 160 children. She estimates she has spent about $9,000 this year and expected the donations to be much higher.

Jaime says, “The precedence of these gifts overtakes my Christmas shopping for my own children. It’s so important to me.”

Any leftover money is immediately put into next year’s pot. This is the 8th year Pete’s has been doing this.

In addition to the nickels, customers and other donors, including Winners Sports Bar, also contribute to funding.

Winners owner Kyle Faust says, “To make a kid’s Christmas, it really means all the world. I’ve been blessed financially in the community owning businesses, and so for me to be able to give back to something like this means the world.”

On Wednesday, the Hafermans hosted a gift-wrapping party for their friends to prepare the presents for delivery. They will be distributing the gifts next week.