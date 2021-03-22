Oshkosh Defense gifts Old Glory Honor flight $30k to support future flights for veterans

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – During the pandemic, the Old Glory Honor Flight had to stop their trips for the safety of all involved, but the community continues to give back.

Oshkosh Defense, a longtime supporter or the Old Glory Honor Flight, gifted the organization $30,000 to support future Honor Flight missions. Oshkosh Defense has been a major contributor since 2011 and since then has donated over $200,000.

John Bryant, President of Oshkosh Defense and Executive Vice President of Oshkosh Corporation said they stand behind those who dedicated their lives to protect others and enjoy giving back, “It is with great pride that we support organizations like Old Glory Honor Flight and their mission to provide a memorable and meaningful experience for our local veterans.”

Old Glory Honor Flight plans to continue to transport veterans from Northeast Wisconsin to Washington D.C. once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.